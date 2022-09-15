Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,423,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,504,000 after purchasing an additional 351,819 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $193,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

