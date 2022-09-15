Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.0% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 18,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 817,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $251,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

