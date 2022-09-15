Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,304 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

