Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

