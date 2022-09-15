2,274 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

