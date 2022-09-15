M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $23.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

