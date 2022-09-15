Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

