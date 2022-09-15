Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,966 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

