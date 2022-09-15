EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,121 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

