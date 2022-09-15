EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 693 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

