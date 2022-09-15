First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.87 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

