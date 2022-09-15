Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250,530 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.