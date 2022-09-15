M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $224.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

