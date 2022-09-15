Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $530,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 516.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,028,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %
AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
