Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $530,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 516.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,028,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

