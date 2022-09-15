Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

