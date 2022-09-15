M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.