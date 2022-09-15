M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

