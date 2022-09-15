1,476 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

