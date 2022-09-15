iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.24 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

