Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 402,904 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 402,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,552,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.6% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

