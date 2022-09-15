EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $232.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

