Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

