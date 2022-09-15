EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

