TheStreet Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to C+

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.