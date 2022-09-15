Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 788,828 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,828 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $231,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

