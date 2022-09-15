BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

