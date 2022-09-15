Carlson Capital Management Has $294,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 621,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,566,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

