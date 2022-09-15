Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

