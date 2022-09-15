Carlson Capital Management Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

NYSE:BA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

