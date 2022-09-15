Carlson Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,261 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.