Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,165 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

AEP opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

