Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.