Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.



