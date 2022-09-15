Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

