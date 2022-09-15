EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

