Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

