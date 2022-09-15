Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s 5th Largest Position

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,550,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.