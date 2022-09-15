QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $193,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 66,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 174.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.