Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

