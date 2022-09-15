Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

MRK opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

