Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $275.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

