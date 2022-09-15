Capital World Investors Acquires 1,739,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.22% of NVIDIA worth $1,713,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

