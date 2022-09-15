PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of PayPal worth $205,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $285.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

