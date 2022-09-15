Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,077 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $259,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

