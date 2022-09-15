SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 3,150 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $778,705.92.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

