SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 3,150 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $778,705.92.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.