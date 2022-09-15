Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 46,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.7% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 208,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 76,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.