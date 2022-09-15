Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

