FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

NYSE FDX opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

