EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

