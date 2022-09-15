SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.78 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.